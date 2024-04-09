25 minutes ago

Some members of Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association (GUNMA), on Monday, April 8, 2024 took to the streets of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to demonstrate over their lack of employment.

The angry graduate nurses and midwives numbering about 17, who converged at the entrance of the Kumasi Centre for National Culture expressed their displeasure about having to stay home years after completing School.

Early morning rain affected the turnout as organizers were expecting about 500 people to hit the street.

Nevertheless, the nurses went ahead to protest on the principal streets of Kumasi to register their displeasure against the government under police escort.

The protest started from Kumasi Center for national culture through to Pampaso, Kumasi central Prisons, Adum, through KMA and ended at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council where they presented a petition to the Ashanti regional minister.

The nurses disclosed that there about 60,000 to 70,000 unemployed nurses and midwives are awaiting to be employed.

Economic Planning officer at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council Mrs. Beatrice Kwateng Osei-Asare received the petition on behalf of the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah who was not at work.

The unemployed graduate nurses and midwives have fixed 16th April for another major demonstration in Accra against the government for failing to employ them.