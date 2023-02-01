1 hour ago

A family of three has been burnt to death in a domestic fire at Abuakwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday morning.

The unfortunate incident involves a 28-year-old mother, Abigail Manu, and her two daughters, Nora Yeboah and Philipa Yeboah who were 9 and 6 years respectively.

According to eyewitnesses, two other family members in the house were able to escape, but the three were trapped inside and were burnt to death in the process.

The intervention of officers prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring houses.

The affected house has been completely destroyed.

An eyewitness, Stephen Wundomor told Citi News “we heard the victims screaming and calling for help but were only able to rescue two out of the five persons who were trapped in the fire.”

This comes a few weeks after a police officer and his family perished in a similar fire incident at Apromase in the Ashanti region.

Source: citifmonline