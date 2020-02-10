1 hour ago

Police in the Ashanti Region have picked up one person in connection with the suspected murder of Ruth Ama Eshun, a nurse with the Sewua Health Center.

The cause of the death, which has sparked outrage, is yet to be confirmed by police.

Despite speculation, police are also yet to confirm if the deceased was raped before her death as being alleged by some Ghanaians.

Ruth Ama Eshun, who is a mother of three, was found dead at a secluded area close to her Ayoum new site residence in the Bosomtwi District.

Relatives of Ruth Ama Eshun, who could not trace the whereabouts of the deceased after she closed from work on Monday, February 3, found her lifeless body a day later.

The crime scene in the death of Ruth Eshun, a nurse with the Sewua Health Center, was set ablaze on Saturday adding to the mystery of the tragic incident.

Police sources have however indicated that the fire will not in any way affect investigations into the incident.

According to them, investigators had already carried out a deconstruction of the crime scene; a bush near the home of the victim.

Peacefmonline