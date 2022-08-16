32 minutes ago

A pregnant woman, 37, and her two sons have been burnt to death in a fire Monday evening at Ohwim in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Philomena Osei, and her two children, 7 and 9, couldn’t escape the ravaging fire when it started around 11:30pm.

They got trapped in their 3-bedroom apartment.

Fortunately, one of the siblings, a 14-year-old who was sleeping in a separate room managed to escape unhurt.

“I heard the woman shouting for help,” a neighbour, Justina Owusu, told 3news.com.

“By the time I stepped out, I realised the entire building has been engulfed by fire. Together with other residents, we called the [Ghana National] Fire Service but before they arrived, the three have been burnt to death.” Personnel from the Ghana National Fires Service were at the scene to begin investigations

The cause of the fire is yet to be establish as investigation has commenced. Some residents, however, suspect arson.

“This is not the first time it’s happening. Someone once set the back of the net of one of the rooms ablaze but it was detected quickly and quenched.

“So this one appears suspicious because how can two rooms catch fire at the same time,” a tenant, Sampson Mensah, said.

The Ghana National Fire Service has assured of investigating the matter to its finality.