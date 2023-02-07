4 hours ago

A rainstorm that deroofed the dining hall of Ejuraman Anglican senior high school has left over 40 students injured.

The incident occured on Monday whilst students were taking their supper.

The injured were rushed to the Ejura government hospital for medical attention.

Whilst others sustained minor injuries, some were said to be in critical condition.

The dining hall has been in a deplorable state for some time now.

Schools authorities have appealed for the reconstruction of a new one but it all fell in deaf ears.

“We have been complaining about the deplorable state of this building but nothing has been done to address our concern. How would government feel if we had died from this disaster?” Angry student quizzed.

Other school properties and private vehicles were also destroyed by the storm.