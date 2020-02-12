58 minutes ago

A second-year male student of the Juamena Akenteng Senior High in the Ashanti region has died in his dormitory at the school after he was reportedly denied exeat to go home for treatment.

The family of the general arts student is accusing the headmaster of the school for refusing him the right to seek medical attention Sunday even when his health condition had visibly deteriorated.

A student who spoke to Ultimate FM on condition of anonymity said their colleague was found dead in the dormitory after school hours.

The body was reportedly rushed to the St. Patrick’s hospital by some of the teachers where the death was confirmed.

The school authorities are yet to comment on the matter.