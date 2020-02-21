1 hour ago

A young woman who sells ‘waakye’ at the roadside was today crushed to death by a tipper truck at Aputuogya in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

According to reports, the truck was parked close to where the woman sells her food.

An eyewitness said the truck failed break after the driver got down and handed the key to a spare driver. Incidentally, the truck moved and knocked the woman down, killing her on the spot.

The report added that all attempts by the spare driver to stop the truck proved futile.

The spare driver has been arrested by Aputuogua police for further investigation while the body of the deceased has been deposited to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.