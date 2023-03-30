1 hour ago

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Baah Acheamfour says the camouflage attire, some executives of the party wore during the visit of former president John Dramani Mahama to the region, were just replicas bought from the Kejetia Market.

He indicated that the fabrics were ordinary replicas sewed by their respective tailors and had nothing related to impersonating the military.

“It is a normal camouflage material we were wearing and not military uniforms,” Mr. Acheamfour told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM.

“I had no idea that the others were going to put on their camouflage materials and what we did has nothing to do with security because there were police officers on the ground that provided security when JM came.”

Mr. Acheamfour further described the police action of inviting the executives over the attire as intimidation of NDC executives in the Ashanti Region.

“What we wore was a completely different material from what the Ghana military wear. No one can tell us to stop wearing the attire unless we are told not to wear it by a competent court.”

Six executives including, Captain (Rtd) John Kwame Jabari, first Vice Chairman of the party in the region, Baah Acheamfour, Deputy Secretary of the party in the region, Seth Atanga, Deputy Youth Organizer, and Marvin Philip Frazer Norman were invited by the Ashanti Regional Police Command to help probe the authenticity of the attires wore at the tour.

Source: citifmonline