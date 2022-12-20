2 hours ago

The immediate former National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinarehas said that his party will win the 2024 election when they put up a united front.

He said this in a congratulatory statement to the newly elected NDC national executives

“Let me use this rare opportunity to congratulate the newly elected proficient members of our great party's National Executive Committee and wish them a fruitful tenure as they work to reposition our great party, he stated.” He

Read his full statement below

THE DECISIONS OF THE DELEGATES ARE PARAMOUNT AND OUR UNITY AT THE JUST-ENDED CONGRESS SIGNPOST VICTORY IN THE 2024 POLLS.

I believe there should be no victor and no vanquished arising from our democratic National congress. Our primary attention should be directed at toppling a government that defrauded the Ghanaian people into electing it by promising our dear youth millions of jobs each year, only to deliver millions of job losses annually; a government that repeatedly denies its commitment to advancing and reshaping the economic fortunes of the Ghanaian people.

I want to stress that the best way to demonstrate that this is a victory for the NDC and all of our members is for the newly elected leaders to be humanitarian enough to carry everyone along since we cannot achieve our mission and aspirations unless we work together as a family hungry for power.

As we wrap up this incredibly successful 2022 National congress of our great party, I'm aware that the NPP and other opposition parties are now pouting and displaying extended expressions of regret, confusion, and dismay.

They had hoped and prayed that they may profit handsomely from our misfortunes. Additionally, they hoped and prayed that they would be able to use our party's alleged shortcomings to their electoral advantage.

As politicians, we are accustomed to experiencing successes, setbacks, and disappointments depending on how each election turns out.

My dear comrades, lets accept the results of this 2022 National Conference with grace and act with maturity and good sportsmanship. So that we can collectively steer the ship to rescue the helpless Ghanaians, our party requires all hands on the helm because we are truly the only surviving alternative.

To the rest of us, let us make sacrifices, put our differences aside, and recognize this as a new beginning that will propel our party to greater heights.

It is my sincere hope that our current leaders, stakeholders, and NDC members will work tirelessly to sell H.E. John Dramani Mahama's profile and vision to the rest of Ghanaians in order to secure a resounding victory in 2024 and rescue the dying Ghanaians.

Mr. Chairman, It was a tough battle, but the fact that you won demonstrates your perseverance.

Congratulations once again to all of us in the NDC.

Signed

H.E Alhaji Said Sinare

Former National Vice Chairman.