20 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko defender Sheriff Mohammed says their failure to defeat Bechem United in their last home game has placed extra pressure on them to defeat Nsoatreman in their next league clash.

According to Sheriff, a win against Nsoatreman on Thursday is non-negotiable as they must go to all lengths to win that match.

Nsoatreman FC will host Kotoko on Thursday at the Nana Koramansah Park, and both teams are determined to secure victory in what promises to be a highly competitive encounter.

Following their draw with Bechem United, Sheriff has set his sights on a victory against the surprising league leaders, Nsoatreman FC.

The latter is coached by Maxwell Konadu, a former Kotoko manager who previously led the Porcupine Warriors to league success in the 2011/12 season. Notably, the two teams met in a preseason match that ended in a 0-0 stalemate, raising expectations of an intense battle in Nsuatre.

Sheriff emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating, "Drawing against Bechem United puts pressure on us. We travel to face Nsoatreman in our next Ghana Premier League game, and we have no excuse other than to win the match on Thursday."

Asante Kotoko is currently positioned in seventh place on the league table with 10 points, and they are determined to improve their standing with a strong performance against the league leaders.