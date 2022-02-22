2 hours ago

A young member of the royal family of Ghana’s Northern Region does not want to live the high life.

He recently moved to Hungary, and now we know which domestic football team he will be playing in.

Mohammed Kadiri, who has Ghanaian royal blood in his veins, has arrived in the Hungarian capital from FC Dinamo Kyiv. Here, he will be joining Honvéd until the end of the season.

“When I was a child, I was called a prince. I could lounge around all day and live off my father’s money, but I decided early on that I would not depend on anyone, I would live my own life,”

According to Bors, Mohammed loves Hungary, and cannot imagine his life without football. As a player who can also play as a defensive midfielder and centre-back, there is a lot of potential in the Ghanaian talent.

As we can read in Blikk’s article, even though Mohammed comes from a distinguished family and could enjoy the rest of his life without doing any work, he wants to prove that he can stand on his own two feet.

The athlete has even worked as a plumber before! He said the following about this job:

“I didn’t like it, but if it weren’t for football, I’d probably be working in the industry.”

According to Bors, he only asked his father for help once, as a teenager, when he could not make ends meet.

Some of his brothers work in gold mines, two play football. So far, his brother Mohammed Fatau has achived the most: after playing for Italian academy Udinese, he has played for Spanish first and second division teams.

“I am very grateful to be here and I would like to thank all those who made it possible for me to join the club. It has always been my desire to be part of a football family like Honvéd, I am very happy to have been given this opportunity and I will work as much as possible to help the team achieve its goals. I want the club and the fans to be proud of me,”