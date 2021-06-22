1 hour ago

With 6 main offices in Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Mauritius, 26 partners, 110 lawyers, and a network of best friend firms in 24 countries, AB & David Africa now operates in 30 African countries, and has consolidated its position among the top 10 law firms on the continent with a clear objective; to become the entry point and counsel to all who want to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to successfully expand their activities across Africa.

Oraro’s arrival in the AB David Africa group was announced during a webinar held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in the presence of the Special Advisor to the AfCFTA Secretariat; Dr. Francis Mangeni.

The discussion focused on the role of African business professionals in attaining the goals of the AfCFTA and the new African Common Market.

AB & David Africa not only has lawyers but also experts, consultants, and international service providers, whose competencies will be essential to operationalize the AfCFTA, educate private operators, and help them fully understand the new economic rules to support their development.

“Even if intra-African trade has started, there is still a huge work to ‘decode’ the AfCFTA, and many stakeholders need help in this process: local companies, pan-African or international groups, large financial institutions or project promoters,” said Ms. Isabel Boaten, Managing Partner at AB David Ghana.

“At AB & David Africa we are well-placed to offer tailored advice on all key issues: understanding and interpreting business law, anticipating possible conflicts between legal systems, market-entry procedures in the new context, products and services standardization, or dispute resolution,” she added.

“We want to make the AfCFTA the core of our value proposition and support large projects at every stage, from design to deployment, including transactional processes and approaches to structure financing,” explained David Ofosu-Dorte, Founder and Senior Partner of AB David Africa.

“We understand key sectors such as telecommunications, energy, or infrastructure; we know the players and how to set up public-private partnerships that work for everyone’s benefit, and we now have the network necessary to help our clients multiply their impact,” he added.

Under its mantra of “One Continent One Law Firm”, AB & David is looking to become the “go to” panAfrican partner that assists businesses take advantage of the opportunities on the African continent.

Source: citifmonline.com