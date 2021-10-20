1 hour ago

The Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe says the Minority will continue to pile pressure on the government to complete abandoned E-block projects across the country.

Members of the Minority on the Education Committee visited uncompleted E-block sites in Oborpah, Sekesua and Apesua on day two of their tour of such sites in the Volta and Eastern Region tours.

Out of the three project sites visited, only one was completed in Apesua in the Yilo Krobo municipality, but that has not been operationalised.

Peter Nortsu-Kotoe spoke to the media on their next line of action after observing the state of some of the projects.

“We are going to take this up. It is clear that the projects have been abandoned and the ones that have been completed are not being put to use. We will not tolerate such waste of funds. I do not want to believe that they do not have the money,” he said.

Former president Mahama who spearheaded the E-block projects condemned the decision by the Akufo-Addo government to stop paying for ongoing projects and open completed projects for use.

While some are completed and abandoned, contractors working on other projects including the day schools, health facilities, and roads have been compelled to abandon their sites.

Members of the Minority caucus on the Education Committee of Parliament had earlier resolved to haul the Minister of Education to the floor of the House to answer critical questions on the state of uncompleted E-block projects.

This was after the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum disclosed in Parliament that 46 out of the 200 facilities had been completed fully

Source: citifmonline.com