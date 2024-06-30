10 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has confirmed his permanent transfer to Leicester City from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon for the upcoming season.

The talented youngster announced the move at the Ghana Football Awards.

Issahaku, who initially joined Leicester City on loan from Sporting CP last summer, will make his move permanent following a successful season.

During his loan spell, the Ghana international played a pivotal role in Leicester City's promotion back to the Premier League, contributing six goals and 13 assists.

Leicester City is set to activate the €17 million buyout clause, having seen Issahaku play over 60% of their games last season.

Despite facing a transfer embargo due to profit and sustainability rule violations in the 2022/23 season, the club remains committed to retaining the promising winger.

The deal will see Steadfast FC, Issahaku's former club, receive 50% of the transfer value once Leicester City pays the €17 million fee.

Since Sporting CP acquired Issahaku in 2022 for €1.2 million, the substantial gain of €15.8 million will be split between Steadfast FC and Sporting CP, with each club receiving €7.9 million.

Issahaku's move to Leicester City marks a significant step in his career, and both clubs will benefit financially from the transfer.