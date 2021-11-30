2 hours ago

Legendary former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan says that Dreams FC forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is the best player currently in the Ghana Premier League.

He says the tricky attacker has the talent and potential to be one of the very best players in the world and needs to be consistent to achieve that.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana leading top scorer with 51 goals having played 109 matches for the senior men's national team.

Issahaku was adjudged as the best player at the African Youth Championship in Maunritania in March this year and has since then grown in leaps and bounds and is a member of the Black Stars.

Since joining Dreams FC from lower tier side Steadfast FC, he has taken the Ghana Premier League by storm having notched an incredible four goals in five matches so far.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, the former Sunderland ace urged the youngster to be consistent and he will reach the very top.

“I think he is the best player in the league right now, Fatawu is the best player in the league, I think he is ready, ready to compete”

It is my prayer that he continues this way and you know for everything consistency is key. Some players can start on a high but going forward then you see them declining’

“I’m praying that he becomes very consistent because I see a lot of qualities in him. He can become a very good player” he said.

He has capped three times for the Black Stars.