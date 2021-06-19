2 hours ago

Head coach of the Black Stars, C.K Akonnor says that he wanted to give a Black Stars debut to teen sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku during Ghana's friendly match against Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars played out a 0-0 drawn game against Ivory Coast some weeks ago and before that Ghana had lost to Morocco in a friendly game in Rabat.

Steadfast FC youngster, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was handed a call up in the two matches against Morocco and Ivory Coast but did not feature a single minute on the pitch.

The player who was in Europe sealing a move to a yet to named club arrived for the Black Stars game but was an unused substitute.

C.K Akonnor says that he spoke to the youngster and wanted to give him some minutes but how the Ivory Coast game went he was unable to give him the needed minutes but he is one for the future.

"I am amazed by Issahaku’s talent and I was hoping he comes on in the last 10 minutes against Ivory Coast but from the way the game was going, I couldn’t," Akonnor explained, according to footballghana.

“I have had a chat with him and he is already happy to part of the Black Stars," he added.

The coach is however hopeful of the teen sensation's contributions to the Black Stars in future.

“He has a great future and he is the hope for the future and I wish him the best of luck."

Ghana will play Ethiopia and South Africa in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers which will begin in September.