43 minutes ago

Youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku on Saturday marked his Premier League debut with a goal as his side Dreams FC lost 3-1 to Asante Kotoko.

The 17-year old sensational winger went to the team's history books as the first player to score first for Dreams Football Club in the 2021/22 league campaign.

In the game which was played at the Accra Sports Stadium, Dreams went ahead 63rd minutes but left it off in the last 10 minutes of the game as Kotoko came back strongly to overturn the scoreline.

First half ended goalless despite both teams creating brilliant chances with enigmatic displays.

Isshaku having established himself in the first half, quickly made count his proficiency at goal to put Dreams Football Club.

The former Ghana U-20 and U-17 sensational attacker joined the Dawu based outfit on a short loan from Lower-tier club Steadfast FC.

He has already featured for the Black Stars and his participation in the Premier League adds lots of quality to the stock of talents in the 2021/22 campaign.