4 hours ago

Ghanaian youth star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been named in the English Championship team of the week after starring in his side's win over Cardiff City.

The 19-year-old played a key role in Leicester City's 2-0 victory over Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Issahaku, who is on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon, provided both assists in the match.

He set up midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for the opening goal in the 18th minute.

The Ghanaian talent was also instrumental in the second goal, delivering a pass to James Justin, who scored from the edge of the penalty area.

The impressive display by Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has solidified his place in Enzo Maresca's squad, earning him recognition and the "Man of the Match" accolade.

His contributions continue to affirm his promising talent since joining Leicester City.