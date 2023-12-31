6 hours ago

Ghanaian youth star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku showcased his talent in a stellar performance that earned him the "Man of the Match" title in Leicester City's recent triumph in the English Championship.

The 19-year-old played a key role in Leicester City's 2-0 victory over Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Issahaku, who is on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon, provided both assists in the match.

He set up midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for the opening goal in the 18th minute.

The Ghanaian talent was also instrumental in the second goal, delivering a pass to James Justin, who scored from the edge of the penalty area.

The impressive display by Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has solidified his place in Enzo Maresca's squad, earning him recognition and the "Man of the Match" accolade.

His contributions continue to affirm his promising talent since joining Leicester City.