2 hours ago

Black Star and Sporting Lisbon forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku grabbed a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut against Ajax on Wednesday.

The Portuguese side gave Ajax a 5-1 whipping to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Issahaku opened the floodgates in the 36th minute with a trademark goal after cutting in from the right and letting fly.

In the 73rd minute, the Ghanaian prodigy doubled the lead before adding his third goal six minutes later to complete his hattrick.

Further goals from teammates Rodrigo Ribeiro and Mateus Fernandes sealed the win with three minutes to full time.

After topping Group D ahead of Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, and Marseille with 14 points, the Sporting CP U-19 side has now cruised into the final eight of the tourney hoping to have their hands gripped on the coveted trophy this time.

Still just 18 years old, already a regular for Ghana’s national team squad, he also has one assist in just 80 minutes for Sporting CP in Liga NOS this season.