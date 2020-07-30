1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Halik Hudu joined Swedish Superettan side GIF Sundsvall from Hammarby just this week and made his debut for his club on Wednesday night.

GIF Sundsvall traveled to the Stadsparkvallen and could only manage a 3-3 drawn game with Jönköpings Södra in the Swedish Superettan.

The former Inter Allies midfield maestro played the entire duration of the game as they picked a share of the spoils.

Eric Omondi opened the floodgates for the home side in the 34th minute before Pontus Engblom grabbed the equalizer for GIF Sundsvall to make it 1-1.

Amir Al-Ammari restored the lead for the home side on the stroke of half time to make it 2-1 for Jönköpings Södra.

Niklas Dahlstrom pulled parity for the away side to make it 2-2 in the 51st minute of the game.

Dennis Olsson thought he had given the away side all three points when he scored in the 77th minute to make it 3-2 for the away side but Eric Omondi completed his brace in the 4th minute of added time to give the home side a point.

GIF Sundsvall lie 3rd on the league table after 9 matches and lie just 3 points behind the leaders.