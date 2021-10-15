8 hours ago

The owner of Cheetah Football Club, Mr Abdul-Hayye Yartey, was adjudged the Best Sports CEO at the 40 under Forty Achievers Awards held at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra last Friday.

The prestigious award was in recognition of Mr Yartey’s dedication and commitment to develop grassroot football, his advocacy for best practices in the football sector and championing the development of other sporting disciplines and activities in the country.

The 40 under Forty Achievers Awards is an initiative of Xodus Communications Limited which seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 from a wide range of industries.

Speaking to the media after receiving his award, Mr Yartey expressed gratitude to his family and all those who had contributed to his success story so far.

"I am grateful and honoured to win this award. It’s a good feeling when your work over the years is recognised and awarded. I dedicate this award to my family, my staff and to everyone who believes in me and I hope to continue to use football and sports as a tool to move talents from deprived areas to a comfortable setting,” he said.