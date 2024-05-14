2 hours ago

Abdul Manaf Umar, midfielder for Nsoatreman FC, attributed their hard-fought 2-1 victory against Legon Cities in the MTN FA Cup semi-final to diligent teamwork and perseverance.

With goals from Foster Apertorgbor and Mohammed Abdul Rahman securing a 2-0 lead for Nsoatreman before halftime, the team displayed resilience and unity throughout the match.

Despite Legon Cities narrowing the gap with a goal from Kwaku Williams Adjei in the 60th minute, Nsoatreman FC held firm, ultimately clinching the win and booking their spot in the final.

Reflecting on the challenging contest, Manaf emphasized the importance of teamwork and dedication. He stated, "It was a very difficult game, and I think we worked hard and played as a team. That's what gave us the victory."

Acknowledging the significance of the semi-final, Manaf highlighted the necessity of hard work to secure success.

He commented, "A semi-final is very difficult because when you win, you are going to the final. So it's going to be tough unless you work hard. So we worked hard. That's what gave us the victory."

Looking ahead to the final against Bofoakwa Tano scheduled for June 23, Manaf emphasized the team's commitment to continuing their hard work and maintaining their collective effort.

With their eyes set on the championship title, Nsoatreman FC remains focused and determined to seize the opportunity for further success.