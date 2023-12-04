25 minutes ago

In a closely contested match, Collins Kofi Kudjoe's first-half goal for Nsoatreman FC was met with an equalizer from Emmanuel Appau of Bibiani Gold Stars.

However, star player Abdul Manaf Umar emerged as the hero, securing the winning goal for Nsoatreman FC in the 70th minute.

The thrilling encounter saw Collins Kofi Kudjoe opening the scoring just before the half-time whistle, giving Nsoatreman FC an initial advantage.

However, Bibiani Gold Stars responded with determination, and Emmanuel Appau leveled the match.

The pivotal moment came in the 70th minute when Abdul Manaf Umar delivered the winning goal for Nsoatreman FC.

The victory allows Nsoatreman FC to maintain their grip on the second spot in the league standings, sharing 24 points with leaders Aduana FC.

Abdul Manaf Umar's decisive contribution showcases the team's resilience and ambition as they continue to pursue success in the league.

The win solidifies their position near the top of the table, keeping the title race intense and competitive.