1 hour ago

Ghanaian female striker Abdulai Mukarama has signed a two-year deal with Deportivo Alaves Femina.

This deal will see the 18 year old captain and striker for the Black Maidens be an Albiazul player until 2022 .

After successful negotiations with Ghanaian national women's league side Northern Ladies, Deportivo Alaves Femenino has secured the services of former Black Maidens hero Abdulai Mukarama on a two-year deal.

“Deportivo Alavés and Abdulai Mukarama have reached an agreement whereby the Ghanaian forward will become a new Albiazul player for the next two seasons,” a statement from the Spanish club announced on Friday.

It continued, “Abdulai Mukarama [Ghana, 2002] occupies the forward position and comes to the Gloriosas from Northern Ladies FC. Last season she competed in LSU Soccer, the American university league, where she managed to be the top scorer of the championship," added the club.

“The Ghanaian attacker has international experience as the captain of her national team, being one of the top references of the 'Black Maidens' scoring 12 goals in the preliminary competition of the African zone for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018.”

She recently completed her college education at Tyler Junior College in the United States of America and featured in the school’s women’s team.