1 hour ago

Former Ghana defender Joe Addo has disclosed that the star pair of Abedi Pele and Anthony Yeboah never took winning bonuses during their stint for the senior national team.

He says the two players instead gave their winning bonuses to the rest of the players to be shared among themselves.

The two players were undoubtedly the best Ghana had in the 20th century but were unable to help us secure an Afcon title with the closest we went being in Senegal 1992 where finished us runner up to champions Ivory coast.

They both played for Ghana in the 90's with Tony Yeboah playing for the likes of Hamburg, Eintracht Frankfurt and Leeds United while Abedi Pele played for Olympic Marseille among others.

Their teammate at the time Joe Addo in an interview with Joy Fm on Saturday disclosed that the duo never took bonuses and per diem whiles playing for Ghana.

“In my time at the national team, Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah never took their winning bonuses and per diems. They always wanted their share to be distributed among the rest of the team,” Addo told Joy Sports.

"They even gave us money on top and because of that we wanted to die for them on the pitch. They had families they could have given the money to but they gave it to us instead.

“We knew that we will get money from them even before the administrators pay us,” he added.