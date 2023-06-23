57 minutes ago

Abedi Pele, the legendary three-time African Player of the Year winner, has paid a heartfelt tribute to Asamoah Gyan following the official announcement of Gyan's retirement from professional football at the age of 37.

Gyan made the significant announcement during the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting held in Accra.

Since the news broke, tributes from football enthusiasts, teammates, and former players have been pouring in, recognizing the remarkable career and contributions of the former captain of the Black Stars.

Abedi Pele, a highly respected figure in African football and the winner of the 1993 Champions League, added his voice to the chorus of praise for Gyan.

Pele, who himself was honored with the African Player of the Year award three times, expressed his admiration for Gyan's achievements and the impact he has had on Ghanaian and African football.

Having witnessed Gyan's journey in the sport, Pele acknowledged the striker's unwavering dedication, exceptional skill, and remarkable leadership throughout his illustrious career.

In a heartfelt tweet, Pele conveyed his deep admiration, saying, "Passion wasn't a mistake to know you, Baby jet! Enjoy your retirement monko @ASAMOAH_GYAN3. Ghana is proud. Legend!!!!!!!!"

This touching tribute from Abedi Pele serves as a testament to the enduring legacy that Asamoah Gyan leaves behind and the immense pride he has brought to Ghanaian football.

Gyan's remarkable career will be remembered as a source of inspiration for future generations of footballers in Ghana and beyond.

Baby Jet is Ghana's all time topscorer with 51 goals in 109 matches and also the African player with the most World Cup goals.