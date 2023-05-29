2 hours ago

Bibiani Gold Stars continued their impressive form at DUN's Park with a 3-1 triumph over bottom-placed Kotoku Royals.

The home team got off to a flying start, thanks to the clinical finishing of Abednego Tetteh, who scored two quickfire goals within the first 33 minutes of the match.

The encounter began with Bibiani Gold Stars asserting their dominance, and it didn't take long for them to break the deadlock.

Abednego Tetteh opened the scoring in the 5th minute, showcasing his prowess in front of goal and setting the tone for an exciting contest.

However, Kotoku Royals showed resilience and fought their way back into the game. In the 27th minute, Collins Coudjoe found the back of the net, leveling the score and injecting renewed hope for the visitors.

Undeterred by the equalizer, Bibiani Gold Stars quickly regained their advantage. Abednego Tetteh once again demonstrated his scoring prowess, converting a penalty in the 33rd minute to put his team back in front.

His clinical finishing and ability to make an impact proved crucial in swinging the momentum back in favor of the home side.

After the halftime break, Bibiani Gold Stars continued to dominate proceedings.

Prince Kwabena Owusu extended their lead in the 51st minute, finding the back of the net and effectively sealing victory for the Miners.

The final whistle confirmed Bibiani Gold Stars' well-deserved 3-1 win, further solidifying their impressive home record at DUN's Park.

Abednego Tetteh's brace and Prince Kwabena Owusu's goal were instrumental in securing the victory and showcased the team's attacking prowess.

Bibiani Gold Stars can take great pride in their performance, as they displayed both quality and determination throughout the match.