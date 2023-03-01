3 hours ago

Bibiani Gold Stars scored two first half goals as they continued their impressive run in the League with a 2-0 win over Nsoatreman FC at Bibiani DUN’s Park on Wednesday.

Abednego Tetteh grabbed a brace as he opened the scoring in the 16th minute before adding the second goal on the stroke of half time.

The Bibiani lads are now level on points with 4th placed Bechem United who lost to Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

In Berekum, Collins Ameyaw scored in the second half to hand Berekum Chelsea a 1-0 win over FC Samartex 1996 at the Golden City Park.