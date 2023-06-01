2 hours ago

Bibiani GoldStars striker Abednego Tetteh has attributed his recent impressive form to the support and influence of his wife.

The former Hearts of Oak forward has emerged as the leading scorer in the Ghana Premier League, having netted an impressive 16 goals in 28 matches.

Having experienced a challenging period during his stints with Hearts of Oak and King Faisal, Tetteh has undergone a remarkable turnaround since joining GoldStars. The 32-year-old striker acknowledges the significant role his wife has played in his recent success.

"My wife is the secret behind my success," Tetteh revealed in an interview with Original FM. His spouse's support and encouragement have seemingly had a positive impact on his performances on the field.

With only two games remaining in the season, Tetteh is on track to claim the Golden Boot award.

His exceptional goal-scoring prowess has caught the attention of clubs, including Asante Kotoko, who are rumored to be interested in acquiring his services.

Tetteh expressed his openness to a potential move to Kotoko, stating, "I am ready to play for Kotoko if they come with a good offer." The prospect of joining one of Ghana's premier clubs appears to be an enticing proposition for the prolific striker.

As the season approaches its conclusion, Tetteh's impressive displays have not only earned him personal accolades but have also put him on the radar of top clubs, signaling a potential new chapter in his football career.