2 hours ago

Bibiani GoldStars' in-form striker, Abednego Tetteh, has revealed his eagerness to play for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

The former Hearts of Oak forward has been in sensational form since joining GoldStars at the beginning of the second round of the season.

In an interview with Original FM, Tetteh expressed his readiness to join Kotoko if they present a compelling offer.

"I am ready to play for Kotoko if they come with a good offer," he stated.

The 32-year-old has been exceptional, scoring 16 goals in 28 matches this season, and he credits coach Michael Osei for his remarkable form.

"I will thank my coach Michael Osei for my success at Bibiani GoldStars. He has been the mastermind behind Bibiani GoldStars' impressive performance this season," Tetteh acknowledged.

Having experienced struggles during his time with Hearts of Oak and King Faisal, Tetteh appears to have found stability and success in Bibiani, where he has become a beloved figure among the fans.

Tetteh, who previously won the FA Cup with Bechem United in 2016, is now eyeing a move to one of Ghana's most renowned clubs, Asante Kotoko, as he aims to continue his impressive run of form.