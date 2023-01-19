1 hour ago

Former King Faisal striker Abednego Tetteh is heading to Bibiani Gold Stars as they try to augment their attacking department.

Bibiani Gold Stars have been resolute and have faired well in the league as they are 5th on the league table with 20 points from 13 matches but they could do with more firepower up front.

Already the club can boast of the likes of Ibrahim Laar, Prince Owusu Kwabena, and Stephen Owusu in the attack.

The miners have reached terms with the bulky striker who is expected to sign a one-year contract to join the club on a free transfer in the January transfer window.

Tetteh joined Alhaji Gruzah's side at the beginning of the 2022/2023 season as a free agent but has since failed to produce goals for his side.

King Faisal no longer required the player's services and have terminated his contract making him free to join any club of his choice.

The 32-year-old striker scored a paltry two goals for the Insha Allah side in ten matches he played for King Faisal this season in the Ghana Premier League.

He had his best years domestically with Bechem United in the 2015/2016 season where he helped his club clinch the MTN FA Cup.

Tetteh has in the past played for the likes of Bechem United, Al Hilal, Real Kashmir, TRAU and Hearts of Oak.