1 hour ago

Top scorer of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League Abednego Tetteh has won NASCO player of the month for May/June.

The Bibiani Gold Stars forward was among a four-man shortlist for the award. They included Samuel Ofori of Nsoatreman FC, Jonathan Sowah of Medeama SC and Ali Huzaif of Dreams FC.

Abednego Tetteh scored 7 goals and won 2 NASCO player of the match awards in 5 games to win the May/June player of the Month.

He will take home a 43-inch NASCO Television set from our partners Electroland Ghana Limited.