55 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak wrapped up their pre-season training tour in the Central Region with a one nil win over Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks at the Glow Lamp Academy.

The Ghanaian giants have been domiciled in Elmina the last few weeks on residential camping preparing for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Hearts had previously drawn 1-1 with Ebusua Dwarfs and on Wednesday drew 2-2 with Proud United.

Against Elmina Sharks, Abednego Tetteh scored the only goal of the game from the spot kick in the 35th minute to give the phobians the win.

Elmina Sharks pushed for the elusive equalizer which never arrived as the phobians round up their pre-season tour of the Central Region.

Hearts will travel to Dormaa to face Aduana Stars on Saturday, November 14th 2020 in the league opener.