1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Atiwa East Constituency on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who doubles as a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Abena Osei-Asare has launched her campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Campaign groups including the operation group, IT group, and many others were launched in the Atiwa East to embark on a massive campaign by visiting houses, institutions, and organizations ahead of the December polls.

At the campaign launch, some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Atiwa East Constituency also defected to join the NPP.

Speaking at the mini-rally, which was attended by the Chief imams from the Zongo communities, traditional leaders, the clergy, as well as the party members, she promised that the campaign members are going to carry out their activities peacefully in the constituency.

The Minister, Abena Osei-Asare also pleaded with the constituents to vote massively for NPP in the forthcoming general elections to help continue to improve upon the developmental agenda for the country.

Abena Osei-Asare stated that the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war had exposed fundamental structural weaknesses in Ghana’s economy adding that President Akufo-Addo and his able government had dealt with the difficult situation.

Speaking further she said Dr. Bawumia has promised to continue all the good policies initiated and implemented by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, pointing especially at the free SHS.

She added that the many infrastructural projects commenced by the Akufo-Addo government shall be continued and completed under Dr Bawumia, while other life-changing social intervention policies initiated shall also be protected to bring relief to the citizenry.

Speaking on the achievements of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Ms. Osei-Asare said Dr. Bawumia has discharged the duties imposed on him as Vice President creditably.

Dr Bawumia as Vice President, she said, superintended over the digitalization of the country resulting in a “No Guarantor system for student loan applications,” the introduction of a medical drone delivery system, digitising the operations of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), helping to reduce fraudulent claims, and eliminating bottlenecks associated with the enrollment and renewal of National Health Insurance membership, thus increasing access to health care by those who need the services most among other feats.

She indicated that the vision of Dr. Bawumia that has made life comfortable for Ghanaians would be brought to bear under his presidency, to transform Ghana.

She used the opportunity to preach about peaceful elections before, during, and after the election of 2024.