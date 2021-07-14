4 hours ago

The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and the MP for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Boamah, have moved a private members’ motion urging Parliament to reject the $28 million loan to finance the purchase of cars for legislators.

According to the motion sighted by Citi News, they rather want the state to provide for members logistics necessary for the performance of their duties as provided for under article 71 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana.”

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Ablakwa said the motion was well received.

“Since I put out the article I have received considerable support and I want to commend my colleague on the other side, Patrick Boamah.”

The North Tongu even said some MPs would have wished to have been part of the motion.

“When some colleagues discovered that we have submitted this private motion to the speaker’s office, they even said we should have created space for them to sign as well.”

The loan agreement for $28 million to Parliament for the purchase of vehicles for the 275 legislators in Parliament has prompted public criticism.

Based on the amount, each MP is expected to receive over $100,000 for the purchase of a vehicle.

The government is expected to pay 60 percent of the loan with all the accrued interest and MPs will cover the remaining 40 percent.

Mr. Ablakwa has already called on his fellow MPs to oppose the practice where the government facilitates loans for MPs to purchase vehicles.

He maintains that MPs should be able to secure their private loans just like anyone else.

Mr. Ablakwa further said the entire Article 71 emoluments regime is in urgent need of a major overhaul.

Mr. Boamah, the Vice-Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, suggested that the state considers a carpool for MPs to use during their terms in office.

He also argued that the public backlash to the loan was unfair given that MPs eventually pay back some part of the money spent on the cars whilst colleagues in other arms of government access these vehicles as part of their conditions of office.

Source: citifmonline