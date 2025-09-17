15 hours ago

Ghana is taking its cultural diplomacy up a notch — and this time, it’s not through politicians or career diplomats, but through some of the nation’s most influential creatives and entrepreneurs.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has officially presented diplomatic passports to five outstanding Ghanaians whose work continues to spotlight Ghana and Africa on the world stage: travel vlogger Wode Maya, Grammy-nominated reggae star Rocky Dawuni, broadcaster Anita Erskine, visual artist Ibrahim Mahama, and entrepreneur Dentaa Amoateng MBE.

The move is part of government’s effort to broaden its diplomatic toolkit, empowering individuals who can use their platforms to champion Ghana’s culture, creativity, and opportunities to global audiences.

Meet Ghana’s New Cultural Envoys



Wode Maya (Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon) – The aeronautical-engineer-turned-YouTuber who built one of Africa’s largest travel and lifestyle channels, telling authentic African stories and spotlighting entrepreneurs across the continent.



Rocky Dawuni – A global reggae icon whose Grammy-nominated music blends activism with artistry. From peace campaigns to environmental advocacy, Dawuni has become a cultural bridge between Africa and the world.



Anita Erskine – One of Ghana’s most recognisable broadcasters, she has spent decades shaping conversations around youth, women’s empowerment, and pan-African identity through media and public speaking.



Ibrahim Mahama – The acclaimed visual artist from Tamale whose massive installations, made from everyday materials, have been showcased from Accra to Venice, sparking dialogue on history, labour, and transformation.



Dentaa Amoateng MBE – Founder of the GUBA Awards and GUBA Enterprise, she has been a force in engaging the African diaspora, creating networks that support business, philanthropy, and cultural promotion.

Why This Matters

By giving these figures diplomatic passports, Ghana is making a bold statement: diplomacy is no longer just about official meetings in boardrooms.

It’s also about music, art, digital storytelling, and diaspora networks that connect directly with people worldwide.

Together, this diverse team embodies a multi-layered approach to soft power — engaging audiences through entertainment, advocacy, creativity, and commerce.

The Bigger Picture

The recipients’ combined influence across media, music, art, and entrepreneurship ensures Ghana’s image is represented in fresh and relatable ways.

From YouTube vlogs to Grammy stages, art biennales to diaspora events, they are already cultural ambassadors — the diplomatic passports simply formalise their role in strengthening Ghana’s global voice.