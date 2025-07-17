1 hour ago

In a move aimed at addressing recent controversy, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, met with Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, the man at the center of a viral video claiming plans to establish an Igbo Kingdom in Ghana.

The video, which has sparked widespread concern, shows Mr. Ihenetu discussing his intent to purchase land in Ghana for the formation of the kingdom.

However, in a follow-up meeting with Samuel Ablakwa, Mr. Ihenetu clarified that the remarks were made during a 2013 interview and that he deeply regrets the statements.

Mr. Ihenetu assured that he has long abandoned the idea and has not acquired any land for that purpose. He also offered a heartfelt apology to President, the Government of Ghana, as well as the Chiefs and People of Ghana for any distress or confusion caused by the ill-advised interview.

In a statement following the meeting, Mr. Ablakwa stated that Ghana is proud of its globally recognised, friendly foreign policy, which remains welcoming to all, particularly to Africans and people of African descent.

He underscored the nation’s commitment to championing Pan-Africanism and promoting peace, tolerance, and unity.

"As I emphasised in the meeting, Ghana is exceptionally proud of its celebrated friendly foreign policy which is welcoming of all to our beautiful and peaceful country, particularly Africans and people of African descent. We are determined to keep championing that Pan-African identity — for which we have attained global renown," he said in a Facebook post on thursday 17, 2024.

He further reiterated that while Ghana embraces foreign nationals, it expects all visitors and fellow Africans to respect the country’s laws and peaceful traditions

"We however expect all our fellow Africans and guests to adhere to our peaceful and law-abiding traditions and desist from conduct or pronouncements considered unlawful, divisive and incendiary even as they enjoy our famed hospitality,"

The MP called for calm and urged restraint, highlighting the importance of maintaining the strong friendship and solidarity between Ghana and Nigeria.

"Let us all in the true spirit of African solidarity guard our commentary so this matter does not degenerate into xenophobic consequences. Long live our incredibly vibrant Ghana Nigeria relations," he said.