2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the sale of six hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Bryan Acheampong.

In his petition, Mr. Ablakwa claimed SSNIT is about to sell a 60% majority stake in six of its hotels to the Minister for Food and Agriculture.

He is also requesting CHRAJ to halt the sale of these hotels to the Abetifi MP.

Mr. Ablakwa argued that, the sale of SSNIT’s shares in the hotels lacks due process and violates procurement procedures.

“By this petition, I am requesting CHRAG to commence full and impartial investigations into the sale and prospective purchase by Bryan Acheampong using his company the Rock City Hotel Limited.

“I have also drawn attention to blatant violations of Article 78(3) and 98(2) of the 1992 Constitution as diligent checks from Parliament’s Committee on Office of Profit reveal that Hon. Bryan Acheampong has not applied and does not have the permission of the Speaker of Parliament to hold an office of profit,” he said.

Mr. Ablakwa also raised concerns about potential job losses if the sale negotiations proceed.

“I am additionally worried about potential job losses if this sale to Bryan Acheampong is finalised.”

The hotels involved are Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, and Trust Lodge Hotel.

