Ablakwa Reveals Emergency Budget Funds Financing Ghana’s South Africa Evacuation Exercise

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has lifted the veil on how Ghana’s ongoing evacuation of its nationals from South Africa is being funded, disclosing that the government has drawn on its contingency budget allocation — money set aside specifically for emergencies of this nature.

Speaking in a special interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, the minister explained that he formally wrote to the President seeking approval to access the emergency funds. The request was granted following collaboration with Parliament, after which the resources were released and channelled toward the repatriation exercise.

“In every year’s budget, there is always a contingency allocation for emergencies. So that is what the Finance Minister, on the instruction of the President, released and is utilising for this exercise,” he said.

Ablakwa moved to address public concern over financial transparency, giving a firm assurance that every pesewa spent in the course of the operation will be fully accounted for once the exercise has been concluded.

“There will be full accountability. There will be nothing to hide at all when it comes to the financial component of this whole arrangement,” he stated.

The minister stressed that the process would be managed with strict fiscal discipline, with a comprehensive breakdown of all expenditures made available to the public after the evacuation is complete.

The disclosure comes as the government presses ahead with bringing home Ghanaian nationals who fled South Africa amid a surge in xenophobic attacks and hostility directed at foreign communities in parts of the country.