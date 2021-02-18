57 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa suspects that the deal between the government of Ghana and Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited was done with a commercial mindset instead of humanitarian.

Mr. Ablakwa, who is a member of the Appointments Committee of Parliament hence, believes the deal smacks of a profiteering venture.

There have so far been some difficulties in settling the controversies surrounding the procurement processes, with about four ministers designate not able to settle the issue. Mr. Ablakwa believes the reason is mainly because the government did not have a humanitarian mindset before granting the contract during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“So the whole framework and model is wrong. It is a mindset of profiteering”, he said on Accra-based Citi Tv on Wednesday.

The MP who has been at the fore of seeking answers on this controversial matter at the ongoing vetting of ministerial nominees was simply not enthused about the handling of what many have come to understand as a saga.

He puts the government’s genuine interest to question asking why the state even failed to ensure free antigen testing at the airport by subsidizing fully, the amount involved just as it is being done in other countries.

“There is a fundamental issue about the mindset of government during the pandemic. During a pandemic, one’s mindset must be humanitarian and not commercial. But there is a profiteering mindset that for private commercial interest during the pandemic and that is fundamentally wrong. We must have a humanitarian mindset at this time”, Mr. Ablakwa intimated.