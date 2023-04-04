2 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has begun vetting parliamentary aspirants ahead of its May 13, presidential and parliamentary candidates elections.

75 persons have picked forms to stand as parliamentary candidates on the ticket of the NDC in the Volta Region and are expected to go through the vetting process in clusters.

Aspirants of 7 constituencies are expected to go through the vetting process at the party’s regional office in Ho today March.

Sitting MPs for the North Tongu and Agotime Ziope Constituencies, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Charles Agbeve are the only 2 aspirants going unopposed in their constituencies.

The process which began this morning Tuesday saw a large crowd of followers throwing support behind their favourites.

Speaking to the media after his vetting, MP for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said, his constituents have trust in him, hence their decision to allow him go unopposed.

He said the NDC in North Tongu will work hard to secure victory in 2024.

“First of all let me commend the vetting panel, it was a very smooth exercise. They asked relevant questions and made all of us commit to working harder to improve our numbers. It was a very successful exercise, l would like to thank the chiefs and people of North Tongu for the confidence they have reposed in me for going unopposed,” he said.

Some other MPs who went through the vetting also spoke to the media and appealed to their delegates to put their trust in them.

MP for the Agotime Ziope constituency, Charles Agbeve, however noted that, nobody was denied the chance to stand in his area.

“I want to put it on record that nobody was denied the opportunity to contest. No one was stopped, and even the way the party’s structure is in the filling processes and opening of nominations, you couldn’t have denied anybody,” he stated.

Ashanti Region

In a related development, the NDC in the Ashanti region has disclosed that so far, all the four sitting MPs in the region are set to face competition in the party’s parliamentary primaries.

According to the leadership of the party, no decision has been taken to make the sitting MPs to run unopposed.

Seven constituencies in the region are however having aspirants who are going uncontested.

Speaking to Citi News, the Ashanti regional director of elections for the NDC, George Amofa said the vetting committee will strictly apply the rules to ensure only qualified persons go through the process.

“We have 47 constituencies but for now we are working on 36, 11 are on hold. We did 13 yesterday Monday, April 3, we are doing 13 today April 4, and we will do 10 tomorrow April 5. For the criteria, basically, you must be a paid-up member, and pay your dues fully. And must be in the party for at least 4 years to qualify,” Mr. Amofa stated.

Greater Accra Region

39 NDC Parliamentary aspirants in various constituencies in the Greater Accra region are expected to be vetted today.

The vetting which started on Monday has seen the approval of 26 aspirants and one person being disqualified.

The 39 who will be vetted include two aspirants for Ayawaso West and incumbent MP for Klottey Korle Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings who is seeking to be re-elected.

Source: citifmonline