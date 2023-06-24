6 hours ago

Security analyst, Colonel Festus Aboagye (Rtd), has sounded the alarm on the unregulated use of motorbikes in Ghana following the tragic killing of a police officer during a robbery attack on a bullion van at Ablekuma.

Colonel Aboagye stressed that uncontrolled motorbike usage poses a significant threat to the security and well-being of the Ghanaian people.

The police officer, identified as Calistus Amoah lost his life at a fuel station in Ablekuma while escorting a bullion van carrying cash. Reports indicate that the gang responsible for the attack had trailed the bullion van on motorbikes.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage and intensified concerns regarding the lack of oversight and accountability surrounding motorbike usage.

During a discussion on the Big Issue on Citi TV on Saturday, Col. Aboagye emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive regulations that encompass licensing, safety standards, and monitoring mechanisms for motorbike riders.

According to him, implementing such measures will safeguard the lives of riders and the general public from potential risks.

“The freedom with which we have allowed motorbikes to operate at will in our society and it is getting out of hand…they easily escape. The journalist who was killed, Ahmed Suale, they used motorbikes. Many or some of these heists have also used motorbikes and yet even in the presence of Police Officers we see many of these motorbikes flouting all of these traffic regulations so we must control the use of motorbikes.”

