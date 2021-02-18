2 hours ago

The Accra Circuit Court has for the sixth straight time adjourned the case involving the national security officer who allegedly shot five persons, including a journalist at the Ablekuma Central Constituency Collation Centre during the 2020 general election.

When the case was called last Monday, the substantive prosecutor was absent and the court consequently adjourned the case to March 15, 2021.

Charges

The accused, Collins Quarcoo, aka Kola, is facing the court on six counts, including causing harm, possession of firearms without lawful authority and using offensive weapons without legal authority.

He is said to have shot indiscriminately on December 7, 2020, during electoral activities at the collation centre of the Ablekuma Central Constituency earlier in the day.

3 Injured

Three persons, including a journalist and a police officer, were injured in the incident.

Quarcoo has, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He is currently on a GH¢200,000 bail with three sureties.

When the case was first called on December 17 last year, Quarcoo was remanded in police custody by the Circuit Court Judge, Mr Emmanuel Essandoh.

The judge was, however, said to be indisposed at the subsequent adjourned dates.

Source: graphic.com.gh