1 hour ago

The Deputy National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei, has made a shocking revelation about how the party’s former Greater Accra Regional Director of Reseach saved his life in the Ablekuma North Constituency Parliamentary Election re-run.

Chris Lloyd says Emmanuel Nii Clottey came to his aid when NDC thugs pounced on him at the St. Peter’s Methodist Church Polling Station.

The incident occurred during parliamentary rerun when chaos broke out after a group of individuals stormed the polling station, attacking several NPP members, including Chris Lloyd.

Several videos circulating on social media show Chris Llyod being mercilessly beaten by individuals alleged to be affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The assault forced an immediate halt to the voting process and caused panic among voters.

In the footage, Chris Lloyd was seen attempting to flee but was overpowered, forced to the ground, and subjected to repeated physical assault.

Speaking after paying a courtesy call, Chris Lloyd says he is alive today due to Emmanuel Nii Clottey’s intervention

“When everyone was afraid to come close, Emmanuel Nii Clottey stood up to ward off these thugs and risked it all. Not everyone will do this and for that l say thank you, and God bless you, my brother”.

Emmanuel Nii Clottey who has declared his intent to contest the NPP Greater Accra Regional Secretary position, says he needed to help a brother who was in danger.

“The situation was bad and someone needed to help. Chris is my brother and l couldn’t watch those hooligans harm him, so l had to intervene and l did so rightly.”

Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei who is recuperating from attacks says he was overwhelmed with the show of support.

“My brother Nii Clottey has come all the way to see how I’m doing; it tells you how he cares and how the party also cares.”