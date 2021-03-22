55 minutes ago

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ablekuma North in the Greater Accra Region, Kofi Ofori has touted his achievements since his appointment and expressed gratitude to the President, Nana Akufo Addo for the opportunity.

He has equally expressed his profound appreciation to the Assembly Members, traditional authorities, Heads of Departments, and other relevant stakeholders for their immense cooperation and support.

According to him, under his leadership, he has worked towards the development of the Municipality with a plethora of completed and ongoing projects.

He admitted that a chunk of the problems facing the Municipality have not been tackled ye after it was created some two years ago and assured the people of the Assembly's to attend to them one after the other.

According to him, the Municipality has faced some challenges particularly roads, drains etc but plans are underway to get rid of those problems confronting the area.

He said works are currently ongoing to fix all deplorable roads in the area by the close of the year.

He pleaded with residents to exercise restraints since the Assembly was created not long ago, adding that revenue collection is one of the problems confronting the Municipality.

As part of measures to empower the youth in the Ablekuma North Municipality, he said the Assembly has supported the majority of the youth to undergo a year-long training in entrepreneurial skills development.

The beneficiaries, he said were trained in beads and soap making, as well as make-up and decoration setups. He said the Assembly also supported them with start-up capital to enable them begin their newly acquired skills.

Touching on Education, he said the assembly succeeded in securing government scholarships for 28 students who are currently in the tertiary institutions.

Also, Kofi Ofori said six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Kwashieman and the Odorkor 4 and 5 cluster of schools were constructed respectively.

Mr. Ofori called on stakeholders in the area to assist the Assembly in ensuring development in the Municipality.

He, however, refuted assertions he is not on good terms with party members.

"We are working as a team," He clarified.