24 minutes ago

Spare parts traders at Abossey Okai, Accra’s largest auto parts hub, remain divided on whether to reduce prices following the recent appreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, some dealers argued that their current stock was imported when the exchange rate was much higher, and slashing prices now would mean operating at a loss.

Others, however, praised the Mahama-led administration for policies they believe have strengthened the local currency and stabilised the broader economy.

Still, many traders expressed frustration that the cedi’s gains have not translated into real relief for importers, as goods continue to arrive at high costs. Accessing foreign currency through commercial banks remains a major challenge.

“You can go to some banks, and if you don’t have an account, they’ll decline your request. Others give you a date, but even then, the dollars aren’t available. Meanwhile, the ‘Abochi’ has excess, and no one knows how. How does he get dollars when the banks don’t?” one trader lamented.

A few dealers confirmed they had already lowered prices in response to directives from authorities, while others said they would only adjust if the cedi’s stability is sustained over a longer period.

For now, consumers may have to wait for broader price relief, as traders insist that reductions must reflect economic realities rather than public pressure.