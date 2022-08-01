3 hours ago

About 50 goats and sheep have been killed by an unknown skin disease at Drobonso and Abenoa in the Sekyere Afram Plains district of the Ashanti Region after about 120 of the livestock got infected by the disease.

Samples have been taken by Agriculture officers within the area for testing at the Ashanti Regional Veterinary Directorate to ascertain the actual disease.

Although the officials say it is not an emergency situation, the Sekyere Afram Plains District Agriculture Director, Daniel Adjei has advised the farmers to isolate the affected animals from the healthy ones to help control its spread.

“A certain type of skin disease has been reported in the district. Our officers have gone in and have started the treatment. In the course of the treatment, we realised that some of the animals were also dying. We decided to call in the Regional veterinary lab officers to come and take samples to verify the type of disease.”

“About 120 animals were reported to have been affected. 50 of these 120 have died. We are thinking that there may be other affected livestock which have not been reported yet.”

Source: citifmonline