3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is demanding the immediate termination of the contract for the construction of the National Cathedral.

The MP, who has led a spirited campaign against the construction of the Cathedral said the one-year suspension of the project is incurring huge costs to the taxpayer.

Speaking to journalists, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the over one billion dollar project would not materialise hence the need for the government to abrogate the project and dissolve the board of trustees.

“On the occasion of the first anniversary, since the project was abandoned, we are saying that it is time for President Akufo-Addo and the Board of Trustees to cut their losses. They should abrogate this contract, close the shop and ask the contractors to go home, particularly at this time.”

“We cannot even meet obligations that we owe our creditors, we have defaulted on our loans, and we have been declared bankrupt. We have been declared insolvent. For the first time in our history, we cannot buy vaccines…this is where we are, our finances are in dire straits.”

“The government itself admits and that is why it has made an embarrassing U-turn on the issue of road tolls. It is desperately looking for money and yet the government is refusing to abrogate this national cathedral project, which clearly has become a pipe dream, a project which clearly cannot materialise.”

Despite claims that the 5,000-seater cathedral project is a wasted priority, the government claim it will bring new skills, technology and jobs to the country and act as a beacon to national, regional and international tourists. It has selected celebrated architect David Adjaye to design the building.

Source: citifmonline