1 hour ago

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC has accused former Assin Central MP and NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, of actions he claims have seriously damaged the party’s unity and public image.

His comments come in the wake of a formal petition filed by the NPP citing Abronye for alleged misconduct, including defamation of Mr. Agyapong, spreading false claims against the party’s General Secretary, and misrepresenting the findings of a disciplinary report. The party has called for a full investigation by its Disciplinary Committee, reaffirming its commitment to internal discipline and protecting the integrity of its structures.

In a statement dated September 30, 2025, Abronye acknowledged receiving an invitation from General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, to appear before the party's National Disciplinary Committee.

He said he is fully prepared to respond to the allegations and pledged to present what he described as evidence of Kennedy Agyapong’s “antichrist actions and inactions,” which he believes have undermined the party’s cohesion.

Abronye further called for the disciplinary hearing to be made public and broadcast live, arguing that party members deserve to witness what he claims to be Mr. Agyapong’s damaging conduct.